French election: Le Pen and Macron set for run-off - poll

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron are leading in the first round of the French presidential election, polling agency projections show.

The results could set up a duel between a young candidate with no electoral experience and the woman who remade the image of a party tainted by racism and anti-Semitism.

En Marche ! movement Emmanuel Macron and French presidential election candidate for the far-right Front National (FN) party Marine Le Pen. Picture: Getty

As polls across the country closed, projections put far-left contender Jean-Luc Melenchon and conservative Francois Fillon just behind the front-runners.

The race is seen as a litmus test for the spread of populism and could help determine Europe’s future.

The two candidates who secure the most votes in Sunday’s first round will contest a May 7 head-to-head run-off ballot.

If Ms Le Pen and Mr Macron’s leads hold, it would be the first time in modern French history that no major party candidate has advanced to the final vote.

Supporters of Ms Le Pen and Mr Macron went wild with cheers as the projections were revealed.

“We will win!” Le Pen supporters chanted in her election day headquarters in Henin-Beaumont. They burst into a rendition of the French national anthem, and waved French flags and blue flags with “Marine President” inscribed on them.

Mr Macron supporter Mathilde Julien said “he represents France’s future, a future within Europe”.

Meanwhile at the base of Mr Fillon in Paris, silence and disappointed sighs rose up as the projections appeared on TV screens.

Socialist candidate Benoit Hamon has conceded defeat after the projections showed him to be in a distant fifth place.

Mr Hamon said as he acknowledged losing the race that “the left is not dead”, and he urged voters to back Mr Macron on May 7.