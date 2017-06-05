Five people reported dead in workplace shooting in Orlando

Multiple fatalities have been confirmed by police in the US state of Florida following a shooting in Orlando.

The incident occurred early on Monday morning in the east of the city in the Sunshine State at a business headquarters leaving five people, including the shooter, dead, according to CNN.

A briefing is expected soon from the Orange County sheriff, but it appears that it is a work-related incident with no connection to a terrorist attack.

The situation is “stabilised” with police in attendance.

It comes a week short of the first anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting in the same city which saw 49 people killed - the deadliest mass shooting in US history.

The attack last June also left dozens injured at the gay nightclub with shooter Omar Mateen being shot dead by police.