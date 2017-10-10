Father of ‘pull a pig’ victim wants to confront prankster

The father of a young woman who was apparently the victim of a cruel “pull a pig” prank has said he wants to confront the prankster.

Sophie Stevenson said she flew to Amsterdam only to be stood up by Dutchman Jesse Mateman, who sent her a message: “You were pigged”.

She said: “’Pulling a pig’ is where a guy tries to pull the fat ugly girl. “When I saw that message, I wanted to be sick. “I was in a foreign country, on my own and the guy that I liked had just abandoned me.”

After the story went viral, Mateman claimed that the allegations were untrue. Speaking to Dutch website Metro, he said: “That whole story is... invented”, adding “It’s a witch hunt.”

Now 24-year-old Sophie’s father has had his say.

Andrew, 53, told how he wanted to confront him in the Dutch capital.

He said: “As soon as I heard I wanted to go over there and find him.

“It would be awful for it to happen to anybody, but for it to happen to my daughter is disgusting. It’s awful to think of.

“She is a beautiful, confident, gorgeous girl.”

