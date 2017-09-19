Donald Trump warns ‘Rocket Man’ Kim U.S can destroy North Korea

Donald Trump threatened to “totally destroy North Korea” if the US is forced to defend itself or allies against aggression in a strongly worded address to the general assembly of the United Nations.

Mr Trump, speaking in his home city of New York, also took aim at Iran, who he accused of pursuing an agenda of destruction, in his speech at the world body’s headquarters.

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the 72nd session of the United Nations . (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

The US President doubled down on his description of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as ‘Rocket Man’ and accused the third-generation of the hermetic state’s dynastic leadership of being on a suicide mission.

The hardline stance follows a series of weapons tests by the Pyongyang regime, including a number of recent launches that saw missiles launched over Japan.

In a speech that was at times less bombastic than the businessman’s freewheeling campaign style, the President was heard to mispronounce the name of the organisation he was addressing, referring to the “Unaided Nations”.

He also said the Iranian government was running an “economically depleted rogue state” whose chief export is violence.