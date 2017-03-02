Donald Trump visit ‘will shift to Scotland to deter protests’

Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK is to be delayed until October and will take place mostly in Scotland, according to reports.

The Daily Mail has reported that planners want to shift much of the US president’s trip - originally pencilled in for the first week in June - to the Queen’s residence at Balmoral, Aberdeenshire, in a bid to deter to protesters.

The president could spend as little as one day in London before heading to Scotland.

A senior Whitehall source told the paper: “The Americans have asked to push it back.

“They don’t want what will be one of his first big foreign trips to be overshadowed.”

Mr Trump’s mother, Mary, was born in Stornoway on the remote isle of Lewis.

There is also speculation that Mr Trump may wish to visit the area during his stay.

He has substantial business interests in Scotland, including the Trump International Golf Course in Aberdeenshire.

However, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was among those calling for his state visit to be cancelled in retaliation for his “deeply wrong” travel ban.

The reported delay also means that Parliament will be in recess, making it impossible for MPs to “snub” the President by refusing him the honour of making an address.

Officials believe the delay could also allow tempers to cool over Mr Trump’s controversial policies, and that the autumn weather may make mass protests less likely.