Donald Trump tweets mock video of him beating ‘CNN logo man’

DONALD Trump has tweeted a mock video that shows him pummelling a man in a business suit - his face obscured by the CNN logo - outside a wrestling ring.

It is not clear who produced the brief video but it was posted from Mr Trump’s official Twitter account.

The US president has been stepping up verbal attacks on the media and cable networks in particular but an adviser said he thinks “no one would perceive that as a threat. I hope they don’t”.

White House homeland security adviser Tom Bossert also told ABC that he thinks Mr Trump is “beaten up in a way on cable platforms that he has a right to respond to”.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said last week Mr Trump “in no way, form or fashion has ever promoted or encouraged violence”.

A CNN spokesman said: “It is a sad day when the president of the United States encourages violence against reporters. Clearly, Sarah Huckabee Sanders lied when she said the president had never done so.”

He said that Mr Trump “is involved in juvenile behaviour far below the dignity of his office”.

He added: “We will keep doing our jobs. He should start doing his.”