Donald Trump threatens North Korea with ‘fire and fury’

US President Donald Trump has said that North Korea “had best not make any more threats to the United States” or “they will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen.”

The warning came after reports that North Korea may have successfully produced a miniaturised nuclear warhead that can fit inside its missiles. Washington’s alarm over North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s pursuit of a nuclear capability has intensified in the past month after the North conducted two tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles last month.

