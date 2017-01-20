Donald Trump sworn in as the 45th president of the United States

DONALD Trump pledged to put “America first” and vowed to “rebuild our country and restore its promise for all of our people” as he was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

The new president took the oath of office on the steps of the Capitol building as his family and outgoing president Barack Obama watched.

President Elect Donald Trump waves to spectators as Vice President Elect Mike Pence and Melania Trump look on. Picture: Getty

A Bible between them, Mr Trump was sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts just before noon local time (5pm), before the two men shook hands.

Delivering his inaugural address, President Trump said: “Every decision on trade, on taxes, on immigration, on foreign affairs will be made to benefit American workers and American families.

“We must protect our borders from the ravages of other countries making our products, stealing our companies and destroying our jobs.”

He added: “America will start winning again, winning like never before.”

President Barack Obama greets President Elect Donald Trump. Picture: Getty

Promising to “make America great again”, President Trump said: “From this day forward it is going to be only America first, America first.”

His ascent puts Republicans in control of the White House for the first time in eight years.

The new US President continued on to say that “together we will determine the course of America and the world for many, many years to come”.

He said Americans have “joined a great national effort to build our country and restore its promise for all people”.

US President Donald Trump acknowledges his family and the crowd after taking the oath of allegiance during his swearing-in ceremony. Picture: Getty

It began to rain in Washington as Mr Trump started speaking, moments after being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on the West Front of the US Capitol.

Mr Trump also thanked all of the past presidents in attendance, including Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

Stating that change starts “right here and right now”, the new president used his inaugural address to say it does not matter which party controls the government.

He said that what matters is “whether our government is controlled by the people”.

Mr Trump said the forgotten men and women of the country “will be forgotten no longer”.

He said: “Today we are not merely transferring power from one administration to another,” but “transferring power from Washington DC and giving it back to you, the people.”

Mr Trump said that, for too long, too few have had power and the people have paid the price.

He said: “Washington flourished but the people did not share in its wealth.

“Politicians prospered but the jobs left and the factories closed.”

He said: “That all changes, starting right here and right now.”

Mr Trump also thanked Mr Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama for their “gracious” aid through the transition.

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Mr Trump and his wife Melania were greeted at the White House by President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama for the traditional private meeting of outgoing and incoming presidents and their spouses.

Posing for photos on the North Portico, the couples exchanged hugs as Mr Obama chatted about the demands of protocol.

Mr Trump has pledged to upend many of Mr Obama’s major domestic and national security policies, including repealing his signature healthcare law and building a wall along the entire US-Mexico border.

But he has offered few details of how he plans to accomplish his agenda, often sending contradictory signals.

People flocked to the nation’s capital for the inaugural festivities, some wearing red hats emblazoned with Mr Trump’s Make America Great Again campaign slogan.

But in a sign of the deep divisions Mr Trump sowed during his combative campaign, dozens of Democratic politicians were boycotting the swearing-in ceremony on Capitol Hill.

One Democrat who did attend was Hillary Clinton, Mr Trump’s vanquished campaign rival, who smiled tightly as she took her seat among the dignitaries alongside her husband, former president Bill Clinton.

All of the living American presidents were attending the swearing in ceremony, except for 92-year-old George HW Bush, who was taken to hospital this week with pneumonia.

His wife, Barbara, was also admitted to the hospital after falling ill.

People were lined up at security checkpoints before dawn to take their places in this quadrennial rite of democracy.

“I’m here for history,” said Kevin Puchalski, a 24-year-old construction worker who drove from Philadelphia.

“This is the first president that I voted for that won.”

His big hope, he said, is that Mr Trump builds that promised wall on the US-Mexican border.

“Keep the illegals out,” he said.

Protesters, too, were out in force, in some cases slowing the progress of visitors passing through checkpoints.

Police in riot gear were deployed around the city to keep the peace in the peaceful transfer of power.

Eleanor Goldfield, who helped organise the Disrupt J20 protest, said demonstrators hope to show they will not be silent throughout Mr Trump’s presidency.

She called Trump supporters “misguided, misinformed or just plain dangerous”.

Crowds on the National Mall, where people without tickets could view the inauguration on video screens, grew steadily throughout the morning.

But less than two hours before the swearing-in, there were still wide swathes of empty space.

Trump aides said the president-elect had been personally invested in crafting his inaugural address, a relatively brief 20-minute speech that is expected to centre on his vision for what it means to be an American.

Spokesman Sean Spicer said the address would be “less of an agenda and more of a philosophical document”.

The three days of inaugural festivities kicked off on Thursday as Mr Trump and Mr Pence solemnly laid a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery before joining supporters for an evening concert at the Lincoln Memorial.

“We’re going to unify our country,” Mr Trump said at the close of the two-hour concert featuring country star Toby Keith, soul’s Sam Moore and The Piano Guys.

With rain in the forecast, the National Park Service eased its “no umbrella” policy for Friday, allowing collapsible umbrellas along the parade route and on the National Mall.

The nation’s soon-to-be president joked about the chance of a downpour.

“That’s OK,” Mr Trump told campaign donors at an event on Thursday night, “because people will realise it’s my real hair.”

“Might be a mess, but they’re going to see that it’s my real hair,” he said.

After taking the oath, Mr Trump will revel in a celebratory lunch with politicians and parade up Pennsylvania Avenue, passing his newly opened Washington hotel.

Meanwhile, workers at the White House will set about the frantic process of moving out the Obamas and preparing the residence for its new occupants.

Moving trucks were on standby on Friday morning at the White House.

Mr Obama, who will continue to live in Washington, was leaving town with his family after the inauguration for a holiday in Palm Springs, California.

He planned to address a farewell gathering of staff at Joint Base Andrews before boarding his last flight on the military aircraft that ferries presidents on their travels.

Mr Obama began his day with a final visit to the Oval Office and goodbye tweets echoing a farewell letter he had penned to the American people.

“I won’t stop,” he tweeted. “I’ll be right there with you as a citizen, inspired by your voices of truth and justice, good humor, and love.”