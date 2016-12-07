Donald Trump is Time’s Person of the Year

Time magazine has named US President-elect Donald Trump its Person of the Year.

“It’s a great honour. It means a lot,” Trump said in a telephone interview on NBC’s “Today” show.

The magazine’s managing editor, Nancy Gibbs, said on the programme that Democrat Hillary Clinton was the runner up. Gibbs said the choice of Trump this year was “straightforward.”

The Manhattan real estate magnate went from fiery underdog in the race for the Republican presidential nomination to president-elect when he defeated Clinton in last month’s election.

Trump won 306 electoral votes, easily enough to make him president when the electors meet on December 19. Clinton won the popular vote.

Trump has begun the process of preparing for his presidency and filling Cabinet posts.