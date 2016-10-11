Donald Trump in pumpkin form is truly terrifying

Here’s Donald Trump as you’ve never seen him before - recreated as a pumpkin.

Anonymous Twitter user Marcher Lord, from Northamptonshire, posted a photo of their Hallowe’en creation simply captioned ‘Donald Trumpkin’.

The halloween favourite was initially meant to resemble his mother-in-law but after it was hollowed out, Marcher realised it looked more like the American billionaire businessman.

A wide open mouth has been carved, along with eyes, nose and eyebrows that are said to resemble the Republican presidential candidate.

He then used the pulp used to recreate Trump’s distinctive blonde quiff.

People have also claimed that the “orange colouration” adds to the Trump likeness.

Marcher claims he created it after trying to carve the fruit into the face of his mother-in-law.

The pumpkin grower from Pytchley Country, Northamptonshire, said: “It was supposed to be my Mother-in-Law, but it morphed into Trump.

“She hates me even more now. It took an hour.”