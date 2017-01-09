Donald Trump hits back at Meryl Streep after Globes speech

Donald Trump has retaliated following Meryl Streep’s criticism of him as she received a lifetime achievement award at this year’s Golden Globes.

The actress, who received the Cecil B. DeMille Award, gave a speech which encapsulated the evening’s prevailing themes of hope, inclusivity and action amid anger about Trump’s imminent US presidency.

Meryl Streep won the Cecil B. DeMille award and hit out at Donald Trump during her acceptance speech. Picture: Getty Images

“You and all of us in this room really belong to the most vilified segments in American society right now,” Streep said. “Think about it, Hollywood, foreigners, and the press.”

Without even mentioning Trump by name, Streep eviscerated the President-elect’s use of his power and rank in the mocking of a disabled reporter on the campaign trail this year.

“When the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose,” Streep said, imploring those in the room to remember “the privilege and the responsibility of the act of empathy” and also the vital role of the press in holding “power to account”.

Now Trump has hit back, branding the actress, who had roles in films such as Kramer versus Kramer and The Deer Hunter, “overrated”.

He tweeted: “Meryl Streep, one of the most overrated actresses in Hollywood, doesn’t know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes.

“She is a Hillary flunky who lost big.”

The row comes after the film La La Land broke records by winning seven Golden Globe prizes, including best motion picture, comedy or musical.

It won best acting gongs for Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, while Damien Chazelle won both director and screenplay.

The film also took best score, for composer Justin Hurwitz, and best song for City of Stars.

Stone, Gosling and Chazelle all spoke of the film’s hopeful message of pursuing dreams despite obstacles.

But Barry Jenkins’ coming-of-age drama Moonlight – which had been snubbed throughout the evening – took home best picture drama.

Also among the nominees was actress Natalie Portman, who was up for a best actress prize for her role in the film Jackie.

Oscar nominations are due to be announced on 24 January.