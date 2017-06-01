Donald Trump announces withdrawal from Paris climate accord

President Donald Trump is pulling the US out of the world’s first comprehensive deal on climate change, he has announced.

Mr Trump said the US would withdraw from the Paris Agreement, secured in the French capital in December 2015, which commits countries to curbing rising global temperatures.

But he also raised the possibility of negotiating to re-enter the Paris accord or an entirely new deal on terms that were “fair” to the US.

The move drew widespread international criticism, with campaigners in the UK labelling it an “act of vandalism”.