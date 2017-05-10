DJ Robert Miles dies aged 47

Pete Tong and singer Boy George have led tributes to DJ Robert Miles, famous for his huge hit Children, following his death at the age of 47.

The Italian trance star was best known for the dance anthem, which hit the top of the charts around the world.

Producer and longtime friend Joe T Vannelli confirmed the reports to the Press Association, saying: “Yes man, (it) is a tragedy.”

Italian magazine, DJ Mag Italia, first reported the news of his death from an unreported illness.

Pete Tong tweeted: “Sad to hear Robert Miles passing. RIP thanks for the music.”

Boy George wrote: “RIP Robert Miles. Very sad news.”

Vannelli said he was in “disbelief” about the “tragic news”, calling Swiss-born Miles “a great talent and artist of our time”.

“I’m gonna miss the fights, criticisms, judgments but especially your talent in finding sounds and melodies,” he wrote on Facebook.

DJ Darude wrote on Twitter: “RIP Robert Miles. Thank you for the inspiration, direction & courage.”

Music producer Chicane wrote: “Oh wow, so sad to hear the news on Robert Miles. I only played Children two weeks ago on SunSets.... I wished I had written it. RIP.”

Children sold over five million copies and took the number one spot in the Euro Top 100 chart for 13 consecutive weeks.

It was said to have been produced at a cost of only £150.

Miles, whose real name was Roberto Concina, also enjoyed success with the track Fable and the album Dreamland, and went on to produce music.

He was based in Ibiza, where he is reported to have died.