Disney release guide to being ‘modern princess’ for girls

Disney have released a guide for young girls on how to be a ‘modern princess’.

The entertainment giant today released a set of ten principles to encourage young girls to believe in themselves and follow their dreams.

Disney wants girls to follow their dreams.

Disney UK commissioned parenting expert Judy Reith to analyse the characteristics of Disney Princesses including the kind and compassionate Belle (Beauty and the Beast), courageous Rapunzel (Tangled) and confident Tiana (The Princess and the Frog), before putting a long list of their inner qualities and traits to a panel of over 5,000 parents. The parents then ranked the attributes they judged most relevant and important to their 6-12 year old daughters.

Revealed: Who are considered the most inspirational female role models?

Three UK illustrators, Kate Moross, Rose Blake and Kate Forrester, have turned the Princess Principles into posters, which are being made available for free to young girls across the country.

The top 10 principles of being a modern Princess are (in order of ranking):

1. Care for others

2. Live healthily

3. Don’t judge a book by its cover

4. Be honest

5. Be a friend you can trust

6. Believe in yourself

7. Right wrongs

8. Try your best

9. Be loyal

10. Never give up

Judy Reith, author of Seven Secrets of Raising Girls, said: “Many young girls dream of being a Disney Princess so it is exciting to be part of an initiative that defines exactly what that means.

“The results make clear that being a ‘Princess’ is not just about titles, tiaras or marrying a Prince, but about emulating Cinderella’s courage, Merida’s heroism and Snow White’s generosity.

“I hope the principles will encourage a whole new generation of girls to care for others, try their best and to believe in themselves.”

Anna Hill from Disney, said: “It is fantastic that thousands of parents have helped us define the principles of a modern day Princess. And the illustrators have done a great job of bringing the Principles to life in the posters, which we hope will end up on bedroom walls across the country and help inspire girls to dream big.”

The Princess Principles posters are available online as a free downloadable print from the Disney Inspired website www.disneyinspired.co.uk. 5,000 printed posters will also be available for free in Disney Stores across the UK.

