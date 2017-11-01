Climbing famous Australian rock formation will be banned in 2019

The unanimous decision was made by the management board of traditional landowners

The iconic landmark, which is in Australia’s red centre, is a sacred site for Aboriginals, who have been asking people to stop climbing it for many years.

A large sign at the base of the rock climb reads: “We, the traditional Anangu owners, have this to say. Uluru is sacred in our culture, a place of great knowledge. Under our traditional law, climbing is not permitted. This is our home. Please don’t climb.”

On Wednesday the management board meeting of the Uluru-Kata Tjuta national park voted unanimously to ban climbing the rock formation.

Sammy Wilson, chair of the board and one of the traditional landowners, said: “It is an extremely important place, not a playground or theme park like Disneyland.”

Climbing will stop on October 26, 2019, exactly 34 years after the land and the formation - once called Ayers Rock – was officially handed back to its traditional owners.

Hikes have been in steady decline, according to Parks Australia, with only 16% of visitors climbing the rock from 2011 to 2015.

Tourists are still being welcomed to the park with Mr Wilson saying: “We are not stopping tourism, just this activity.”