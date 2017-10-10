Catalan leader seeks independence talks with Spain

Catalan President Carles Puigdemont has said he will abide by his country’s independence vote but will seek a negotiated solution with Spain.

The comments came in a hotly anticipated session of parliament in Barcelona which many speculated could spell the birth of a new republic.

Catalan regional government president Carles Puigdemont arrives to address the Catalan regional parliament in Barcelona.

Security was tight in Barcelona ahead of the address and police cordoned off a park surrounding the legislative building.

Some 2.3 million Catalans - 43% of the electorate in the north-eastern region - voted in the October 1 independence referendum, which the Spanish government said was illegal.

Regional authorities say 90% who voted were in favour and declared the results of the vote valid.

The ballot was marred by violence as riot police tasked with stopping the voting clashed with voters, leaving hundreds injured.

The political deadlock has plunged the country into its deepest political crisis in more than four decades, since democratic rule was restored following the dictatorship of General Francisco Franco.

In the streets of Barcelona, expectations were divided between those who want to see the birth of a new nation and others opposed to the idea. Some feared a drastic backlash from the Spanish central authorities.

The Catalan parliament’s governing board acknowledged on Tuesday morning it had received the results in last week’s disputed independence referendum, but a parliamentary official said the board refrained from putting the results through normal parliamentary procedures to elude any legal problems, because the referendum and its legal framework have been suspended by the national Constitutional Court.

Hundreds of thousands have turned out for street protests in Barcelona and other towns in the past month to back Catalan independence and protest against police violence during the vote. Those committed to national unity have also staged separate, large-scale rallies.

The tension has impacted the economy, with dozens of companies already relocating their corporate address away from the troubled region to remain under Spanish and European laws if Catalonia manages to secede.