Brussels Central Station evacuated after ‘explosion’

A man has reportedly been shot by security forces at Brussels Central Station following an attempted bomb attack.

Belgain media are reporting that a person wearing an explosive belt has been “neutralised” and that the situation is under control.

No one else was injured.

The station and the city’s main square, the Grand Place, were evacuated.

The Belgian capital has stepped up security in public places following an attack in March 2016 at the city’s main airport and on the metro system that killed 32 people.