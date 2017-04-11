Borussia Dortmund player hurt in team bus ‘bomb explosions’

Borussia Dortmund have announced one person was injured in an incident involving their team bus ahead of the Champions League match against Monaco.

The German club were due to play the French giants on Tuesday evening in the first leg of their quarter-final tie.

(Photo by Christof Koepsel/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Borussia Dortmund initially announced a bomb exploded on their team bus before tonight’s Champions League match against Monaco.

It was later understood there were three explosions as the bus made its way from the team hotel to the ground.

The German club said one person - understood to be Spanish defender Marc Bartra - was injured by shards of glass.

The game was postponed.

Dortmund's Spanish defender Marc Bartra (L) is understood to have been hurt in the incidet (AFP PHOTO / Christof STACHE)

A statement on the club’s Twitter account said: “Bomb explosion on the team bus at the team hotel. Players are safe.”

In an initial announcement, Dortmund said: “At the departure of our bus, an incident occurred. One person was injured. More information to follow.”

The local police force - Polizei Nordrhein-Westfalen Dortmund - stated on Twitter: “In the area of #Dortmund #Hochsten, an #Explosion has taken place. We have strong forces on the ground. The situation is still unclear.”

The incident is believed to have taken place around three kilometres from Dortmund’s stadium.

Reports in Germany said Bartra had been taken to hospital.

Dortmund said there was “no cause for concern” for those at the stadium, and said the club were in close contact with the emergency services and UEFA, European football’s governing body.

Police Dortmund said in a statement: “In the run-up to the Champions League game between BVB (Dortmund) and AS Monaco, there was just after 1900 tonight an explosion close to the BVB team bus.”

The statement added: “According to what we currently know, the wheels of the bus (totally or partly) burst and one person was injured.

“It is not yet possible to say exactly what the explosion was or exactly where something exploded.”