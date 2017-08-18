Barcelona attack: Search for missing boy, 7, with UK links

Fears are growing for a young boy with links to the UK who is missing after the attack in Barcelona.

Julian Cadman, 7, was with his mother in Las Ramblas, but they became separated as the atrocity unfolded.

His mother Jom was located in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Julian is thought to have British links as photos circulated show him wearing a school sweater from a Kent nursery - but reports in Australia suggest the seven-year-old now lives in Sydney.

His father is thought to have travelled from Australia to Barcelona to join the search for his son, while his aunt and uncle are also thought to be Sydney residents.

His grandfather Tony Cadman, originally from Dorset but also now living in Australia, also posted an appeal on social media regarding Julian.

His cousin, George Cadman, wrote on Facebook: “My cousin, Julian Alessandro Cadman is missing. Please like and share. We have found Jom (his Mum, my cousin-in-law) and she is in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

“Julian is 7 years old and was out with Jom when they were separated, due to the recent terrorist activity. Please share, especially if you have family or friends in Barcelona. Thank you.”

There are thought to be victims from at least 24 countries including Britain, Ireland, Argentina, Australia, China, Belgium, Cuba, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Macedonia, the Netherlands, Peru, Romania, Spain, the USA and Venezuela.

The Foreign Office has confirmed that a ‘small number’ of Britons sustained injuries in the attacks in Spain.

A spokesperson added that they were ‘working to find out if any more need our help’, and that the number of injured could rise.