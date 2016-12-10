At least four dead in Bulgarian train explosion

Firefighters in Bulgaria say at least four people were killed and 23 injured when a train derailed and containers of gas exploded.

Nikolay Nikolov, who heads the country’s firefighting department, said at least 20 buildings in the village of Hitrino in northeastern Bulgaria were destroyed in the blast early Saturday as containers carrying liquefied petroleum gas exploded.

Nikolov says the immediate surroundings of the site have been evacuated, and that the cause of the disaster was unclear.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borisov said on social media that the local hospital needed blood supplies to cope with the causalities, urging those who could to donate blood.