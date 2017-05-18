‘At least 1 dead’ after car hits pedestrians in Times Square

At least one person is dead after a speeding car mounting the pavement and ploughed into pedestrians in New York’s Times Square, according to reports.

New York City Fire Department said at least 13 people had been injured after the car mounted a pavement in the busy tourist hotspot.

A spokesman for the New York Police Department said that the incident was not thought to be terror-related at this time, but added: “We don’t have details as of yet.”

He said: “It looks more like an out of control vehicle - a vehicle that lost control than anything else at this point.”

Asked if it was terror-related he said: “This is very preliminary. We don’t have any details yet but on the information that we’ve got so far it looks more like an out of control vehicle at this time.”

President Donald Trump “has been made aware of the situation in Times Square and will continue to receive updates”, his spokesman Sean Spicer said.

Police block off an intersection in Times Square near a car that lost control and hit pedestrians in New York. Picture: AFP/Getty Images

