Arrest warrant issued for ex-Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont

A Spanish judge has issued an international arrest warrant for ousted Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont and four aides who were last seen in Brussels.

• READ MORE: Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont ‘will not return’ for questioning

The Spanish judge leading the investigation into Catalan separatists will issue a European arrest warrant for ex-leader Carles Puigdemont, who has fled to Belgium. Picture: LLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images

National Court investigating judge Carmen Lamela filed the request with the Belgian prosecutor to detain the five, and issued separate international search and arrest warrants to alert Europol in case they flee Belgium.

According to the judge, the five are being sought for five different crimes, including rebellion, sedition and embezzlement in a Spanish investigation into their roles in pushing for secession for Catalonia.

Mr Puigdemont and his aides flew to Brussels after Spanish authorities removed him and his Cabinet from office on Saturday for demanding independence.

The Spanish government has also called an early regional election for December 21.