April Fools’ gag as Russia offers to influence your election

Need some election interference? The Russian foreign ministry is ready to help – or so it said on April Fools’ Day.

Yesterday the ministry posted on its Facebook page an audio file of the purported new automated phone message for Russian embassies.

“To arrange a call from a Russian diplomat to your political opponent, press 1,” the recording begins, in Russian and English. Press 2 “to use the services of Russian hackers,” and 3 “to request election interference”.

A duty officer confirmed later that it was a joke.