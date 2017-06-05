Apple set to unveil smart speaker at annual tech conference

Apple is expected to today reveal its own smart speaker to rival the Amazon Echo and Google Home.

The tech firm is due to hold its annual technology conference in the US today, when experts believe it will reveal the Siri speaker, which will, like its rivals, be voice-controlled and connected to the internet to allow users to look up information, play music and even control smart home features without having to use a keyboard. It is expected that it may have facial recognition technology to help differentiate between users.

Siri is Apple's virtual assistant, which has previously only been available on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV.

It is rumoured that the company will reveal the news product at its World Wide Developer Conference, or WWDC in San Jose, California, during a speech due early evening, UK time.