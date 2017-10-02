American rock legend Tom Petty dies aged 66

The American musician and singer-songwriter Tom Petty has died aged 66 after being taken to hospital last night.

The singer, whose hits include I Won’t Back Down and Free Fallin’, was found unconscious and not breathing at his home in Malibu, California, on Sunday night and was taken to hospital following what was suspected to be a ‘full cardiac arrest’.

The 66-year-old was put on life support at UCLA Medical Center, Santa Monica.

LAPD has since issued a statement confirming the rock legend’s death.

Best known for his time with the Heartbreakers, the Traveling Wilburys and his solo work, Tom Petty sold some 80 million records worldwide and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002.

Petty had just finished a lengthy tour that finished up at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles last week.