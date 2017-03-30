American Airlines passenger jet pilot dies on final approach

An American Airlines pilot died after having a medical episode just before landing in Albuquerque.

The Albuquerque Journal reported that the captain declared a medical emergency on flight 1353 a couple of minutes before landing at Albuquerque International Sunport on Wednesday evening.

The Boeing 737-800 was two miles from landing when the captain declared a medical emergency,

A spokesman for the airline told the newspaper that the captain landed the flight from Dallas-Fort Worth without incident.

The plane taxied normally to a gate and was met by paramedics.

American Airlines first officer William “Mike” Grubbs was pronounced dead.

There was no immediate word on a cause of death.

In 2015, an American Airlines pilot died on a flight from Phoenix to Boston.