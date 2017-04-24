America ‘will not rule out strike against North Korea’

The US ambassador to the United Nations is not ruling out an American strike on North Korea if Pyongyang tests another nuclear device.

Nikki Haley spoke on several television networks, praising China’s involvement in trying to pressure North Korea to cease missile testing.

She also criticised the North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un, as unstable and paranoid.

Ms Haley told NBC’s Today Show that “we are not going to do something unless he gives us reason to do something” - such as attacking a US military base or using an intercontinental ballistic missile.

When asked what would happen if North Korea tests another missile or nuclear device, Ms Haley told NBC: “I think then the president steps in and decides what’s going to happen.”