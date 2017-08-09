6 hurt after vehicle driven at soldiers in Paris suburb

Six people were injured when a vehicle slammed into soldiers guarding a Paris suburb, French police said.

Authorities are now searching for the vehicle and the driver after the incident in Levallois, north-west of the capital, according to a Paris police spokesman.

The vehicle, thought to be a BMW car, appeared to clearly target the soldiers but the motive is unclear, the spokesman added.

Two people were seriously injured and four others were less badly hurt, he said.

The incident is the latest in a series targeting security forces in France guarding sites after a string of deadly attacks.

The soldiers were on a routine patrol as part of Operation Sentinelle, launched after the Charlie Hebdo attack in January 2015.

Levallois-Perret mayor Patrick Balkany called the attack an ‘odious act of aggression’.

“Without any doubt, this was a deliberate act,” he added.