5 injured in ‘chainsaw attack’ in Swiss city of Schaffhausen

Police shut down the town of Schaffhausen in Switzerland, while they search for an unknown man who attacked people. Picture: AP
Swiss police say five people have been hospitalised, two of them with serious injuries, following an apparent attack in the northern city of Schaffhausen.

Authorities are searching for a man.

Police spokeswoman Cindy Beer told SRF television that police were alerted to the incident at 10.39am local time on Monday.

She said: “We can’t say exactly what happened at this point. We just know that a person wounded several people.”

The man’s whereabouts are currently unknown.

Police believe the man was armed with a chainsaw.