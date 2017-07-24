5 injured in ‘chainsaw attack’ in Swiss city of Schaffhausen

Swiss police say five people have been hospitalised, two of them with serious injuries, following an apparent attack in the northern city of Schaffhausen.

Authorities are searching for a man.

Police spokeswoman Cindy Beer told SRF television that police were alerted to the incident at 10.39am local time on Monday.

She said: “We can’t say exactly what happened at this point. We just know that a person wounded several people.”

The man’s whereabouts are currently unknown.

Police believe the man was armed with a chainsaw.