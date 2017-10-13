3 dead in skydiving accident in Australia

Two men and a woman have died in a horror skydiving accident at an Australian resort popular with backpackers.

Police and paramedics were called to Mission Beach, Queensland at today - where two men in their thirties and a woman in her fifties were found dead.

It is believed a solo skydiver collided with two tandem skydivers in mid-air – meaning their parachutes did not open correctly.

There are unconfirmed reports the dead skydivers were discovered in a resident’s garden.

Witnesses told they watched one skydiver’s chute become tangled up as they fell from the sky.

One eyewitness said: “You could see one chute was tangled and it wasn’t opening.

“I was just watching him in free fall until he went behind the trees, and that was the last I saw.

“I don’t understand how three people could have died, unless someone was trying to catch them.

“I didn’t see anyone near them, but they were at a fairly high altitude so maybe a collision happened further up.”

Two men in their thirties and a woman in her forties were pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesman for Queensland Ambulance Service said: “Paramedics attended a skydiving accident on Alexander Drive in Mission Beach at 3.30pm today.

“They assessed three patients for critical injuries. The patients included two males in their thirties, and a female in her forties, but none were transported to hospital.”

Mission Beach is located halfway between Cairns and Townsville in Northern Queensland and is a popular destination for backpackers travelling down Australia’s East Coast.

There are believed to be two companies offering skydiving activities in Mission Beach, which is a 14km stretch of sand with four villages based along it.