3 dead, 100 hurt after train crashes into New Jersey station

A commuter train has crashed into a New Jersey rail station during the Thursday morning rush hour, causing serious damage.

Mass casualties are feared, according to media reports.

TV footage and photos from the scene Thursday morning show damage to the rail car and extensive structural damage to the Hoboken station.

Radio station WFAN anchor John Minko told New York radio station WINS that the train ‘went right through the barriers and into the reception area.’

Some reports are estimating that up to 100 have been injured.

Rail service has been suspended in and out of Hoboken, which is seven miles outside New York City.

Passengers rush to safety after the train crashed in to the platform at the Hoboken Terminal. Picture: Getty Images

Hoboken is the final stop for several train lines, and the images show a train that appears to have gone through the bumper stop at the end of a track.

The train came to a halt in a covered area between the station’s indoor waiting area and the platform. A metal structure covering the area collapsed.

CBS New York reported that the ‘transit train’ had struck a wall after entering the station in Hoboken.

Images of the scene posted on Twitter showed what appeared to be debris from the roof and supporting pillars strewn across the platform with a carriage twisted sideways on to a platform.

Staff survey the NJ Transit train after it crashed into the platform at Hoboken. Picture: Getty Images

Another image showed wreckage, cables and pipes dangling from the building’s ceiling, which appeared to have collapsed.

An anchorman for CBS affiliate WFAN told its sister station 1010 WINS: “It simply did not stop. It went right through the barriers and into the reception area.”

NJ Transit said on Twitter that rail services in the area had been suspended due to the accident.

Fox News said multiple ‘serious’ injuries had been reported.