Search

24 confirmed dead after fire at warehouse party in Oakland

The blaze began at about 11:30 p.m. on Friday during a party at a warehouse in Oakland. Picutre: @Oaklandfirelive via AP

The blaze began at about 11:30 p.m. on Friday during a party at a warehouse in Oakland. Picutre: @Oaklandfirelive via AP

0
Have your say

The death toll from a fire which tore through a late-night electronic music party in California has increased to 24.

Like The Scotsman on Facebook

The ferocity of the blaze at the converted warehouse in Oakland has made the charred structure difficult for emergency crews to search, and officials said they expect the death toll to increase further.

Oakland battalion fire chief Melinda Drayton said firefighters worked through the night to clear debris from the gutted building.

The fire started at about 11.30pm on Friday during the party, and it is believed up to 100 people may have been in attendance.

Follow @thescotsman for updates throughout the day

Back to the top of the page