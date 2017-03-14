1 found in search for missing Irish Coast Guard helicopter crew

One person has been recovered in the search for a missing Irish Coast Guard helicopter with four crew on board.

Emergency services lost contact with Rescue 116 between 1am and 1.30am.

A major search and rescue operation is under way, with one crew member having been recovered ‘in a critical condition’.

The Dublin-based aircraft was providing cover for another helicopter, Rescue 118, which was involved in an early morning rescue operation.

A spokesman for the Coast Guard said: “The Sligo-based Coast Guard helicopter R118 completed an early morning medical evacuation of a crewman requiring urgent medical attention from a UK registered fishing vessel approximately 150 miles west of Eagle Island in County Mayo.

“Owing to the distance involved safety and communication support was provided by the second Coast Guard helicopter, the Dublin based R116.

Map of the west coast of Ireland showing the approximate location of Blacksod. Picture: Google Maps

“At approximately 1am contact was lost with one of our Helicopters.”

A major sea search is ongoing off the Co Mayo coast - around six miles west of Blacksod.

Coast Guard helicopters from Sligo and Shannon along with the Air Corps maritime patrol aircraft Casa are involved.

They have been joined by lifeboats from Ballyglass and Achill and five local fishing vessels.

A Coast Guard spokesman said the missing helicopter had been providing cover in the evacuation of a crewman requiring urgent medical attention from a UK-registered fishing boat approximately 150 miles west of Eagle Island in Co Mayo.

“Owing to the distance involved, safety and communication support, known as Top Cover, was provided by the second Coast Guard helicopter, the Dublin based R116,” he said.

“The search operation is being coordinated by the Coast Guard Rescue Coordination Centre in Malin Head.

“Both helicopters refuelled at Blacksod prior to transiting to the scene.”