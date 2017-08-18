Work underway on £80 million Edinburgh Airport extension

Work has started on the new extension to Edinburgh Airport’s terminal building.

The work is part of an £80 million investment plan to help the airport handle forecasted record number of passengers.

Under the plans a three-story extension will be constructed from gate 12, covering the old east end service yard out to the Gogar Burn.

The expansion is part of the airport’s £220m capital investment programme to support growth and maintain operational standards over the next five years with work expected to be complete by summer 2018.

As part of the plans, new boarding gates and seating areas will be created to support forecasted growth of up to 16.5million passengers in 2021.

READ MORE: Passengers react to Edinburgh Airport being ‘one of world’s worst’

Edinburgh Airport Chief Exec Gordon Dewar.

The plans will accommodate a extended immigration, customs and international reclaim facilities, new retail developments, VIP lounges, a baggage hall, toilets and office space.

Chief Executive of Edinburgh Airport Gordon Dewar said: “This is a major investment for the capital and Scotland and further establishes Edinburgh Airport as one of the most innovative and forward thinking airports in the UK.

“We are Scotland’s busiest airport and the fastest growing airport in the UK – and that demand is only going to grow with the record numbers of passengers we expect to see passing through the terminal.

“There have been times this summer where we’ve experienced busy periods that have impacted on our service and this investment in new facilities will ensure we have the infrastructure needed to handle more passengers and provide them with a positive experience whether arriving or departing.

READ MORE: Drone ‘15ft from passenger plane’ at Edinburgh Airport

“As Scotland’s gateway to the world, it’s vital that we have first class infrastructure and we will continue to invest in that, creating more jobs, supporting the economy and opening up Scotland to the world.”