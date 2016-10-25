Wood Group wins deal for Newfoundland oil platform

Energy services firm Wood Group has won a five-year contract to deliver work on a major oil platform in Canada.

The Aberdeen-headquartered business will provide engineering, procurement, construction and maintenance services to the Hibernia platform off the coast of Newfoundland.

The contract, secured with the Hibernia Management and Development Company, will be handled by Wood Group’s Eastern Canada operation and has the potential for two additional five-year contract extensions.

READ MORE: Wood Group lands $700m contract as profits slide

Michele McNichol, chief executive of Wood Group’s asset life cycle solutions business in the western hemisphere, said: “Since first oil in 1997, Wood Group has been the incumbent contractor for many of these services on the Hibernia platform. The first producing field of Canada’s East Coast, it has been a cornerstone of our business in the region.”

McNichol said the new contract demonstrated confidence in the ability of Wood Group to operate at the highest level in the harshest of environments. The company is involved in major contracts on two of the three production platforms located offshore Newfoundland.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook