Wood Group earnings hit by tough oil and gas market

Oil and gas services giant Wood Group saw its profits fall by almost a quarter last year amid “challenging” conditions in the energy sector.

The Aberdeen-based group said that underlying earnings, before interest and tax, dropped to $363 million (£292m) for the year to the end of December, down from $470m in 2015 but broadly in line with City forecasts.

READ MORE: Wood Group expects tough oil market to persist next year

Total revenues slid by 15.7 per cent to $4.9 billion, but the firm said that shareholders were in line for a 10 per cent hike in their total dividend payout to 33.3c a share.

Despite the drop in earnings, Wood Group chief executive Robin Watson said the group’s financial performance was “in line with expectations” in the face of a tough oil and gas market.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

He added: “Results benefited from the robust management of utilisation and costs and one-off benefits. We enter 2017 as ‘One Wood Group’, repositioned to enhance customer delivery and we are encouraged by their support for our services, albeit in a competitive pricing environment.

“The oil and gas market continues to present challenges and we remain cautious on the near-term outlook.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook