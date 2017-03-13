Wood Group agrees £2.2bn deal for Amec Foster Wheeler

Oil and gas services giant Wood Group has agreed to buy Amec Foster Wheeler in a “transformational” all-share deal that values the engineering group at more than £2.2 billion.

Under the agreement, investors will receive 0.75 Wood shares for each share they hold in Amec Foster Wheeler. The deal values Amec’s shares at about 564p each – a premium of 15.3 per cent on Friday’s closing price.

The tie-up will see Amec’s shareholders owning about 44 per cent of the combined group, which is eyeing annual cost savings of “at least” £110 million a year, although it could trigger costs of about £190m in the first three years.

READ MORE: Wood Group earnings hit by tough oil and gas market

Wood Group has about 29,000 employees, while Amec employs about 36,000 people.

Robin Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen-based Wood, will continue as boss of the enlarged entity, with his finance chief David Kemp remaining in his role. Wood Group chairman Ian Marchant will also stay on as chair of the combined group.

Marchant said: “The combination represents a transformational transaction for Wood Group, which accelerates our strategy and creates a global leader in project, engineering and technical services delivery across a range of industrial sectors.

“The combination extends the scale and scope of our services, deepens our existing customer relationships, facilitates further development of our technology-enabled solutions and broadens our end market, geographic and customer exposure.”

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

The deal has been unanimously recommended by the boards of Wood and Amec.

Amec chairman John Connolly said: “The Amec Foster Wheeler Board believes that a combination with Wood Group adds to the standalone prospects of Amec Foster Wheeler, by accelerating the delivery of the future value inherent in the Amec Foster Wheeler business and, at the same time, helps to realise the full potential of each of Amec Foster Wheeler and Wood Group.

“The all-share structure of the offer allows our shareholders to benefit from the significant synergies and other strategic benefits that are expected to be realised from the combination.

“Amec Foster Wheeler will also be well represented on the board of the combined group, with four of our directors joining the combined group’s board, including Roy Franklin, who will be appointed deputy chairman and senior independent director.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook