Women’s Euro 2017: Increased security ahead of tournament

Security has been tightened ahead of the Women’s European Football Championship following reports that the tournament could be targeted by terrorists.

It was reported in the Guardian that players were left shocked after they learned that the Scotland v England fixture could be one of the matches targeted following intercepted messages by intelligence services.

Agencies reported messages from Islamic extremists calling for lone wolves to target the Women’s European Football Championship in the Netherlands.

Local security forces have since played down any specific threat but have stepped up security measures.

Scotland head coach Anna Signeul has faith the security services will prevent any attempt to attack the Women’s European Championship

She said: “It does highlight how vulnerable we are in today’s society.

“But we trust Uefa and the Dutch FA that the security will be fantastic.”

England’s head coach, Mark Sampson, told the media that there was initial shock following the initial reports saying: “We’ve been reassured about the potential threat and the potential risk and our plan.

“Our security officer briefed us, she’s been dealing with all the local authorities and the relevant bodies to make sure that we’re informed, we know what we need to do and the information that’s important for us to have.

“Initially there was shock. But ever since that moment we’ve been reassured. We’re completely confident in the security services.