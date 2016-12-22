Woman wins right to sue Donald Trump’s golf course over filming

A woman has been permitted to pursue damages against Donald Trump’s Aberdeenshire golf course over allegations that staff breached data protection laws by filming her.

Rohan Beyts has raised the court action against Trump International after staff allegedly filmed her urinating on the Menie Estate course.

She was initially reported to the procurator fiscal but was told no action would be taken.

A hearing in the small claims court at Edinburgh Sheriff Court took place yesterday.

Ms Beyts’s lawyer, solicitor advocate Mike Dailly, said attempts by the US president-elect’s course to have the case dismissed were unsuccessful.

A three-day civil hearing will now take place in early April.

Mr Dailly said: “The Trump Organisation tried to get the case dismissed and failed. We now have a three-day civil trial called a proof over three days.

“In that civil trial the Trump Organisation will have to present witnesses and evidence.”

Edinburgh Sheriff Court confirmed the case of Carol Rohan Beyts against Trump International had been continued until April.

A spokeswoman for Trump International said: “Our position on Rohan Beyts’s claim remains unchanged and the matter is now in the hands of our lawyers.”