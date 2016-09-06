Woman who urinated on Donald Trump’s golf course to sue

A WOMAN is demanding compensation from Donald Trump after she was filmed allegedly urinating on his Aberdeenshire golf course.

Rohan Beyts wants £3,000 for breach of her privacy and has warned the tycoon she will take him to court if he refuses to pay up.

The 62-year-old retired social worker has been charged by police with public annoyance after she was filmed on the Menie course in April.

But a lawyer for Ms Beyts is attempting to turn the tables on Trump by claiming the US presidential candidate broke UK laws on data protection and privacy.

According to Mike Dailly, solicitor advocate at Govan Law Centre, Glasgow, Trump International Golf Links failed to register with the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), which oversees data protection.

He said: “We have intimated a civil damages claim against Trump International Golf Club Scotland Ltd for the sum of £3,000 for the unauthorised processing and storing of video recordings of Ms Rohan Beyts without the legal authority of the Data Protection Act 1998.

“We have strict laws in Scotland on the collection, holding, sharing and processing of personal data to protect an individual’s privacy.”

According to Mr Dailly police told Ms Beyts that the footage they had seen was taken on the mobile phones of two Trump International employees.

But without being registered with the ICO, holding such data could be a criminal act.

He went on: “Ms Beyts is deeply distressed by what has happened. She has suffered embarrassment.

“We have written to Trump International Golf Club Scotland Ltd seeking damages of £3000 under the 1998 Act.

“We await their response, which failing, court action will be commenced.”

A club spokesman said: “The claims made by activist, Ms Beyts, are factually inaccurate, grossly misleading and have no legal basis.

“She is a hostile opponent of the project who deliberately came onto our property with the intent of causing offence to our staff and patrons by urinating next to the golf course.

“We operate a leisure resort and are duty bound to protect our personnel and guests. No-one should be subjected to such behaviour.”

