Woman threatened Edinburgh Airport and Theresa May

A WOMAN who threatened to bomb Edinburgh Airport has been given Scotland’s first ever Serious Crime Prevention Order (SCPO).

Isabella Jackson, 73, was jailed for 45 months at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after also admitting sending death threats to Theresa May and police.

Jackson, from Buckhaven, also threatened Harrods and King’s Cross station in London.

The five-year SCPO, which begins when she leaves prison, restricts the number of communications devices she can own.

Liam Murphy, procurator fiscal for specialist casework, said: “The actions of Isabella Jackson caused major inconvenience, fear and alarm.”