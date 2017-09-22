Woman stabbed with a hypodermic needle in series of attacks

A KIND-hearted motorist searching for a cat she thought had been hit by her car was stabbed in the stomach with a hypodermic needle in an attempted robbery, a court was told today.

The High Court in Glasgow heard that as Cara McCran walked down Hawkhill Avenue, searching for the animal she was hit from behind and fell backwards onto a grass verge.

As she lay there stunned, Richard Sinclair and another unidentified person rifled through her pockets – although they found nothing to steal.

She was kicked by both and then Sinclair, 47, who has numerous convictions for theft, drugs offences and assault, stuck the hypodermic needle into her stomach.

Ms McCran was in shock, but eventually managed to text a friend who came and took her to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with the needle still in her stomach.

Sinclair, who is a prisoner in Edinburgh Prison, admitted assaulting McCran and attempting to rob her at Hawkhill Avenue, Edinburgh, on May 25.

Prosecutor Gordon Lamont said: “She required to be put on a course of antibiotics for infection and accelerated boosters for hepatitis. Sinclair had hepatitis C at the time. It was distressing for her, but she did not develop the condition.”

10 minutes after the attack on Ms McCrean, Sinclair and co-accused Louise Millar, 36, began following Jennifer McLean as she walked along the same street.

Millar, who had a screwdriver in her hand ran towards her, grabbing her bag and making repeated stabbing motions towards her face, before making off with the victim’s phone and bag.

Sinclair and Millar admitted assaulting Jennifer McLean by threatening her with a screwdriver and attempting to hit her on the face with it. They also admitted to robbing her of a phone and handbag.

Millar also admitted being in possession of a screwdriver.

The pair were also admitted assaulting 63-year-old Alistair Nicol-Smith by presenting a garden tool at him, threatening him and robbing him on a mobile phone and wallet on May 26 at North Junction Street.

The court heard Mr Nicol-Smith handed over his wallet and took them to a cash machine to prove he had no money in his account.

Sinclair and Millar were caught on CCTV nearby and recognised by police.

Millar, who is a prisoner in Edinburgh Prison, has previous convictions for shoplifting, drug offences and breach of the peace.

Judge Lady Scott deferred sentence on both until next month for background reports.