Woman sexually assaulted next to river in Glasgow

Police are investigating the sexual assault of a woman beside the River Clyde in Glasgow.

The incident happened along the Broomielaw on Monday evening.

A section of the walkway under the King George V bridge has been cordoned off while officers examine the scene.

A force spokeswoman said: “Officers received a report of a sexual assault at the river walkway near Broomielaw at the King George V bridge.

“The area is cordoned off and officers are carrying out extensive inquiries to establish more details and the exact circumstances surrounding this incident.”