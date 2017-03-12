Woman’s body recovered following house fire in the Highlands

The body of a woman has been recovered from a house in the Highlands following a serious fire, police have confirmed.

Officers had been attempting to trace Edith Allan, 65, after the blaze at her home in Sangomore, Durness.

Formal identification is still to take place, but her family have been informed.

The fire was reported to emergency services shortly before 2am on Monday.

Extensive structural damage was caused to the building, rendering it unsafe for a number of days.

Enquiries into the cause of the fire are continuing with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to establish the full circumstances, however there are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.