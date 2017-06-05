Woman rescued by lifeboat near to Dunbar Castle rocks

A woman has been rescued by lifeboat volunteers after being found at the bottom of cliffs in Dunbar.

The 43-year-old was found injured near to the town’s castle rocks this morning.

Lifeboat crews responded to a request from UK Coastguard to assist emergency services at around 7am.

After helping the woman to safety, she was transferred to a waiting ambulance.

A spokesman from Dunbar RNLI said: “Following a request from UK Coastguard to assist emergency services already tending to the 43-year-old female, the crew of the inshore lifeboat (ILB) the Jimmy Miff arrived on scene, close to Dunbar Leisure Pool, at 6.59am.

“The woman had suffered several suspected injuries and after being assessed by ambulance service medics, assisted by members of the coastguard, it was decided to recover the woman via the lifeboat.

“After retrieving a suitable rigid basket stretcher, the crew assisted in recovering the woman safely to the ILB and returned to the harbour where she was transferred to a waiting ambulance at 7.19am.”