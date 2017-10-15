Woman killed in Glasgow house fire

A woman has died after a fire broke out in her house in Glasgow

Emergency services were called to the scene in Springburn Road just after 11pm on Saturday night.

Three fire engines attended the blaze which is understood to have claimed the life of a 64-year-old woman.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said:”The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 11.05 pm on Saturday October 14 to reports of a house fire.

“Operations control immediately mobilised three appliances to Springburn Road in Glasgow.

“Firefighters extinguished the fire and ensured the area was made safe.”

A probe into what caused the fire has been launched.