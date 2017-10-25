Woman is raped and robbed on Leith Links

A WOMAN has been raped and robbed in Edinburgh’s Leith Links.

Police say the 33-year-old woman was approached by an unknown man at around 12.40am on Wednesday. They entered a car park where the male then subjected her to a serious sexual assault in a doorway, threatened her and stole a sum of money from her.

The man was last seen walking west in Links Place towards North Charlotte Street.

The woman sustained a minor head injury and was treated at the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service. She contacted police and officers are now appealing for witnesses.

The suspect is descripted as a male, black afro-Caribbean, in his late 20s – early 30s. He is around 6ft 2in with short black hair.

He was wearing a green parka jacket and blue denim jeans and spoke with a London accent.

Detective Chief Inspector Martin MacLean of Edinburgh’s Public Protection Unit said: “This was a serious and frightening attack, which has left the victim injured and badly upset.

“Specialist officers are now investigating this incident and the victim is now being supported by officers from our Public Protection Unit.

“We are eager to trace this man as soon as possible. I would ask anyone who was in the vicinity of Links Place in the early hours of Wednesday 25th October and saw anything suspicious, to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Those with information are asked to contact officers at Edinburgh’s Public Protection Unit on 101, quoting incident number 0136 of October 25, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.