Woman indecently assaulted in Glasgow city centre

Police are hunting a man who indecently assaulted a woman in a city centre in an early morning attack.

The 21-year-old victim was attacked at the junction of Renfield Street and Sauchiehall Street in Glasgow at around 3.10am on Sunday April 30.

The attacker ran off along Sauchiehall Street and was chased by two male members of the public.

The suspect is described as being of Eastern European appearance, in his mid 30s with hair styled in a large quiff.

He was wearing a black leather bomber jacket and white t-shirt.

Police are appealing for information about the incident.

Detective Constable Shona MacKinnon of Greater Glasgow CID said: “Although the woman was physically unhurt she was left very traumatised following this incident.

“Officers have been analysing CCTV footage and speaking to witnesses since the assault took place and we would like to speak to anyone that can provide information and who has not yet spoken to police.

“I am especially keen to speak to the two members of the public who chased after the suspect and ask that they contact police immediately.”

Anyone who has information is asked to contact police at Stewart Street Police Station via 101 quoting incident reference 0914 of April 30, or they can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.