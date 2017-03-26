Woman dies and man injured in blaze at Glasgow care home

A woman has died following a care home fire in Glasgow.

The emergency services were called to the blaze at the Arcadia Gardens care home, Kerr Drive, Bridgeton around 4.30pm on Saturday.

Four fire engines were sent to the scene and firefighters extinguished a fire in a room at the home.

Police said a 54-year-old woman and 78-year-old man were taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where the woman later died from her injuries.

The man was treated for smoke inhalation and has since been released.

There were no other injuries and police said all other staff and residents were accounted for and seven residents were temporarily accommodated at a nearby care home.

Police Scotland said a joint investigation was launched with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to establish the exact cause of the fire, which is not thought to be suspicious.

Inquiries are ongoing.

A staff member at the care home head office said no one was available to comment.