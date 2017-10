Have your say

A woman has died after a car left the road and ended up in a field.

Police were called to the incident on the A72 at Blyth Bridge near West Linton at 11.55am on Wednesday.

The woman died at the scene.

A second woman was treated for minor injuries.

The road was closed until 4.20pm following the crash in the Borders.

Police are appealing for witnesses and asked anyone with information to contact them via 101.